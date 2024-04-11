Nora Fatehi said, “When I’ve met other stars, they are inherently predators when they use sex as a way to bait you into work. They sniff out victims.

Nora Fatehi Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Nora Fatehi says 'stars' are 'inherently predators' who use sex for work: 'They sniff out victims' x 00:00

Nora Fatehi, who is garnering appreciation for her recent movie 'Madgaon Express', made shocking revelations about ‘stars’ in the entertainment industry. Nora started her career in Bollywood with the film 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' in 2014. She is known for her dance performances in movies like 'Baahubali: The Beginning', 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Dilbar Dilbar', and 'O Saki Saki', and also featured in the reality television show 'Bigg Boss'.

During an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Nora said, “When I’ve met other stars, they are inherently predators, when they use sex as a way to bait you into work. They sniff out victims. But my personality is a little intimidating. They kind of get a little bit like, ‘Oh not with her because she could talk’.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nora, who made waves with her acting in the Kunal Kemmu directorial ‘Madgaon Express’, opened up about her work ethic and how she manages her multifaceted career. Asked about balancing her roles as an actor, producer, singer, dancer, and performer, she told ANI, "I just work. I'm alive for work. I work in the morning, I work at night."

She also expressed her gratitude for being able to pursue her dream of becoming a multitalented artist and how she feels fortunate for the opportunities that come her way.

"This is my dream, my aspiration, to direct, produce, act, dance. So I'm very lucky to be in this position. There are many people in this industry and in this country whose dream this is, so I just feel very grateful that all these opportunities come to me," she said.

'Madgaon Express' is the story of three childhood friends who embark on a beach escapade to Goa, but their trip goes completely off track.

On the acting front, Nora appeared opposite Varun Dhawan in 'Street Dancer 3D'. She was also recognised for her role in 'Batla House' with the Best Supporting Actress award at the 66th Filmfare Awards. Apart from this, the actress has been a judge on shows like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and 'India's Best Dancer'. She also performed at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup last year. Fatehi performed the song 'Light the Sky' alongside Balqees, Rahma Raid, and Manal.

(With inputs from ANI)