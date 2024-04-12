Nora Fatehi shares her perspective of Indian men: ‘You're like Middle Eastern and African guys’

Nora Fatehi, in an interview, talks about how, being an Arab North African woman, she feels that Indian men are ‘just like Middle Eastern and African guys'

In Pic: Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is garnering appreciation for her recent movie 'Madgaon Express'. Nora, who started her career in Bollywood with the film 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' in 2014, is known for her dance performances in songs like ‘Garmi’, 'Dilbar Dilbar', and 'O Saki Saki'. After receiving love for her recent release, Nora, in an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, talks about how, being an Arab North African woman, she feels that Indian men are ‘just like Middle Eastern and African guys'.

The actress, in conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, shared, “It's hard, it's really hard. If you are from South America, your perspective is gonna be different. If you are from Europe, your perspective is gonna be different. I'm again an Arab, North African woman, my perspective is like, 'You guys are just like Middle Eastern and African guys'. It's the same, there is no difference really, to be honest.”

Earlier, in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Nora Fatehi talked about what she thinks is the biggest red flag in a guy. 'The biggest red flag in a guy is disappearing. Not ghosting, like he will talk to you a lot today and tomorrow, and then for five days he is quiet, and then he will come back again and talk to you, like intense, and then he disappears again. Then you know he is talking to more than one girl.'

On the work front, Nora recently appeared in 'Madgaon Express'. Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut is the story of three childhood friends who embark on a beach escapade to Goa, but their trip goes completely off track. Madgaon Express, starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, has immersed audiences in laughter and adventure. With stellar performances, an engaging storyline, unexpected twists, and memorable moments.

Nora also appeared opposite Varun Dhawan in 'Street Dancer 3D'. She was also recognized for her role in 'Batla House' with the Best Supporting Actress award at the 66th Filmfare Awards. Apart from this, the actress has been a judge on shows like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and 'India's Best Dancer'. She also performed at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup last year. Fatehi performed the song 'Light the Sky' alongside Balqees, Rahma Raid, and Manal.