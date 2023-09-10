Nora Fatehi, who is of Moroccan descent, has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his heartfelt condolences and support to Morocco, following a devastating earthquake that left the nation reeling

Actress Nora Fatehi, who is of Moroccan descent, has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his heartfelt condolences and support to Morocco, following a devastating earthquake that left the nation reeling.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck Morocco with a powerful force, brought forth a wave of destruction and despair, but it also highlighted the power of global unity and the significance of extending a helping hand in times of crisis.

The earthquake which was felt in many cities of Morocco including Rabat and Casablanca, has reported the death toll of 2000, till now.

In a heartwarming gesture of solidarity and compassion, Mr Modi extended his condolences and support to the quake hit country.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote: “Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.”

Nora took to Instagram Stories, and shared a message for the PM, which read as : "Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this big support! You were one of the first countries to raise awareness and extend a helping hand! The Moroccan people are very thankful and grateful! Jai Hind!”

On the work front, Nora will be next seen in a titular role for the first time ever, opposite Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in a sports-action film titled ‘Crakk’. She also has films such as ‘Matka’, ‘Dancing Dad’, and Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Madgaon Express’ in the pipeline.

