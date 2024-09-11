Breaking News
Kirit Somaiya declines BJP's campaign committee appointment
Two killed in house collapse, roads inundated amid heavy showers in Gondia
Opposition slams govt on crash involving car owned by BJP leader's son
Malaika Arora's father, Anil, dies by suicide; reason unknown
Mumbai Customs, DRI destroy drugs worth around Rs 177 crore
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Nora Fatehis throwback photo from her school days is proof that shes always been a diva

Nora Fatehi's throwback photo from her school days is proof that she's always been a diva

Updated on: 11 September,2024 07:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Nora Fatehi took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of when she was just 17-years-old. In the image, the actress is dressed in a costume. It seems she was dressed up for a performance

Nora Fatehi's throwback photo from her school days is proof that she's always been a diva

Nora Fatehi

Listen to this article
Nora Fatehi's throwback photo from her school days is proof that she's always been a diva
x
00:00

Dancing diva and actress Nora Fatehi on Wednesday shared a “major throwback” from her teenage days with her school mates. Nora took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of when she was just 17-years-old. In the image, the actress is dressed in a costume. It seems she was dressed up for a performance.


“OMG GUYS! This is a MAJOR throwback! 17 year old Me (on the left for the slow ones) with my school mates getting ready to hit the stage to perform our dance!” she wrote.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)


Nora revealed she and her group mates rehearsed for weeks.

“We rehearsed for so many weeks, I taught them everything I knew at that time and we put these outfits together. We did a bellydance fusion act on a few songs and performed in front of our school.. some things never change. This is one of the songs we danced too,” she wrote.

The 32-year-old actress has worked in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam films. Shemade her acting debut with the Hindi movie “Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans.” She was then seen in Telugu films in special appearances such as “Temper”, “Baahubali: The Beginning” and “Kick 2”.

She participated in the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss” hosted by Salman Khan. She gained immense popularity with her dance in numbers such as “Dilbar”, “Garmi”, “Saki Saki”, “Kusu Kusu”, “Jeda Nasha”, “"Ek Toh Kum Zindagani" “Pachtaoge” and "Manike".

Nora has played supporting parts in films Street Dancer 3D and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Nora was last seen in Vidyut Jammwal-starrer “Crakk” and then “Madgaon Express” directed by Kunal Kemmu, which also stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

She will next be seen in “Matka”, which is set between the years 1958 and 1982, based on the Matka gambling scams that rocked the country in the 20th century.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nora fatehi bollywood bollywood events Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK