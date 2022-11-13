×
Not Shah Rukh Khan, his bodyguard Ravi Singh was stopped by customs at Mumbai airport

Updated on: 13 November,2022 11:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

According to Mumbai Customs, the officials of the customs department's Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) stopped Khan's bodyguard, Ravi Singh, for violating customs rules and they did not stop Shah Rukh Khan

Not Shah Rukh Khan, his bodyguard Ravi Singh was stopped by customs at Mumbai airport

Shah Rukh Khan/ File Pic


Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was not stopped by the Customs officials. Yes, you read it right, it was SRK's bodyguard who was stopped by Air Intelligence Unit at the Mumbai airport.


According to Mumbai Customs, the officials of the customs department's Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) stopped Khan's bodyguard, Ravi Singh, for violating customs rules and they did not stop Shah Rukh Khan.



King Khan returned to Mumbai on Friday night from Dubai with his team.


However, Khan's bodyguard filled the customs duty and then he was released.

Shah Rukh Khan and his manager, Pooja Dadlani, had already left the airport after arriving from Dubai. They were not detained by the customs officials.

"Bodyguard Ravi was coming home with the luggage, then he was stopped for checking at gate number 8. At the time of checking, at the baggage checking point, the bodyguard had two luxurious watches and four empty watch boxes. Apart from this, there was also an empty box of an iWatch Series 8 in his luggage," the Mumbai Customs said.

AIU imposed payment of duty on all the boxes and the customs asked Shah Rukh Khan to pay duty only, he agreed and paid full duty. He had to pay Rs 6.83 lakhs of custom duty. After customs duty was paid they all were allowed to go, said the customs.

Earlier, there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan was stopped at the Mumbai airport and questioned by customs. But the customs said the Bollywood actor was not detained at all and asked no questions. He was just asked to fill the customs duty to which he and his team agreed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

