Salman Khan shows irritation as a persistent fan tries to take a selfie video with him - Check out the moment

Salman Khan gets annoyed with fan

Listen to this article Not today! Salman Khan gets irritated with persistent fan taking a selfie video with him, take a look! x 00:00

If there's anything we know for sure, it's that superstar Salman Khan values his privacy. In a widely circulated video, the actor expresses his disapproval towards a fan who was walking too close and recording a selfie video at an airport.

Salman Khan gets irritated with persistent fan

ADVERTISEMENT

In the short clip, Salman Khan is walking with an airline official, and the fan is a bit away, capturing the actor on video. When the airline staff signals the fan to stop, Salman also turns towards him, wearing a stern expression. He points at the fan and firmly says "no." The video then cuts off.

Salman Khan gets irritated with persistent fan, take a look:

About Salman Khan recently

Recently, the pre-wedding party of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is all anyone could talk about! The Ambanis organized a lavish three-day celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and it's been attended by a galaxy of stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and the younger generation celebrities. The Saturday night celebrations extended into the early hours, so the internet was flooded with content for us to consume right off the bat.

Fans were in for a treat as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan danced together at the celebration. They grooved to the famous 'Oscar-winning' track 'Naatu Naatu'. Dressed in black, SRK and Salman showed off their in-sync moves, Aamir Khan was not to be left behind and joined in the fun without skipping a beat. Mr Perfectionist looked stylish in a green kurta.

What stood out was not just their coordinated 'Naatu Naatu' moves, but also how they seamlessly transitioned into their own iconic dance steps. Salman brought back his towel step from 'Jeene Ke Hai 4 Din', and Shah Rukh and Aamir added their own signature twist to it. Audiences were delighted to the see the ruling Khans of Bollywood shaking a leg together after several years.

As if Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash could not get more iconic, fashion guru Manish Malhotra hit the dance floor, grooving with Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Khushi Kapoor. Together, they danced to the tunes of 'Bole Chudiyan' from the blockbuster movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Much to everyone's dismay, Karan Johar was no where to be seen during this performance.