'NTR 30' star Janhvi Kapoor spotted with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at Tirupati Balaji Temple, Watch!

Updated on: 03 April,2023 12:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Janhvi offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple in the early hours of Monday. She was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar and sister Khushi Kapoor

(Pic courtesy: ANI/ Twitter)


Amid dating rumours, actor Janhvi Kapoor snapped with Shikhar Pahariya during her visit to Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.


Janhvi offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple in the early hours of Monday.



She was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar and sister Khushi Kapoor.


Janhvi and her sister were dressed in a traditional half-saree.

Neither Janhvi nor Shikhar have commented on their relationship, however, the two have been spotted together several times.

Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.

Shikhar was said to be in a relationship with Janhvi several years ago before they separated. Talking about Janhvi dating Shikhar, Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7, almost confirmed their dating rumours.

During Janvhi's appearance on the show with Sara Ali Khan, Karan said, "I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building."

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor steals the show in a green saree as she shares good news of her Telugu debut with Jr. NTR starrer, 'NTR 30'

Reportedly, Sara previously dated Shikhar's brother Veer Pahariya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has an interesting line-up of movies in her kitty. She will be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan.

She will also feature in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film 'NTR 30' with a pooja ceremony.

Directed by Kortala Siva, the movie is expected to be a complete entertainer and will have all the chills, thrills and surprises, just like any other NTR movie.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

