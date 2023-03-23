Janhvi Kapoor steals the show in a green saree as she shares good news of her Telugu debut with Jr. NTR starrer, 'NTR 30'

Post the launch ceremony of her first Telugu project – ‘NTR 30’, a delighted Janhvi Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and shared the good news about her new venture with her millions of fans and followers

(Pics courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram)

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is looked upon as one of the bankable female actors in the film industry.

The diva who garnered critical acclaim for delivering an outstanding performance in her last Bollywood outing, 'Mili', Janhvi is now prepping to take the Tollywood industry by storm.

The gorgeous actor who kickstarted her acting journey with 'Dhadak' in 2018, Janhvi is all set to make her Telugu debut with superstar Jr. NTR with his most-awaited movie of the year, 'NTR 30'.

Directed by Kortala Siva, the movie is expected to be a complete entertainer and will have all the chills, thrills and surprises, just like any other NTR movie.

On Thursday, Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer, 'NTR 30' was officially launched with a muhurtam ceremony in Hyderabad which was graced by the who's who of the Tollywood industry like SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel, veteran actor Prakash Raj among several others.

While updating her fans and followers on social media, the actor dropped some stunning images of herself where she is looking like a dream in an ethnic ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

"Happy Day. The start of the most special journey #NTR30", wrote Janhvi with a red heart, sun and a folded hands emoji. The actor also dropped an evil eye emoji as she called her much-awaited Telugu project her 'most special journey'.

Draped in a green light green traditional Kanjivaram saree, the actor looks like a beautiful sight to behold. The enchantress accessorised her ethnic look with beautiful green and golden jhumkas and a golden statement ring.

Alongside sharing her own photos in a saree, the actor also dropped a photo of the film's clapboard with 'NTR 30' written on it.

Reacting to Janhvi's post, 'The Night Manager' star, Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "Love to see this! Good luck Bambi."

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter and her cousin, Shanaya Kapoor dropped two red heart emojis along with two heart-eyes emojis while reacting to Janhvi's post.

Sanjay Kapoor's wife who is best known for the Netflix series, 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', too congratulated Janhvi. "Congratulations my love", wrote Maheep along with several emojis.

Janhvi's chachu, actor Sanjay Kapoor too flocked to her comments section to congratulate her on her new innings. She mentioned Janhvi in the comment section and dropped two red heart emojis and two raising hands emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will soon be seen in 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Bawaal' is set to release on October 6 this year.