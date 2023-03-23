Breaking News
Worli Sea Face accident case: ‘He was in no state to drive, but wouldn’t listen to me’
Mumbai: Medical professors to agitate from April 1
Patwardhan Park: Key meeting put off a second time
Mumbai: Cops reunite post-graduate beggar with family in Kerala
Mumbai: Doctor falls prey to like-and-earn scam, loses over Rs 1 lakh to fraudster
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > NTR 30 RRR director SS Rajamouli Prashanth Neel attend launch ceremony of Jr NTRs next

NTR 30: 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel attend launch ceremony of Jr. NTR's next

Updated on: 23 March,2023 10:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Sneha Singh Nishad | sneha.singh@mid-day.com

Top

On Thursday, Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer, 'NTR 30' was officially launched with a muhutratam ceremony in Hyderabad. The ceremony was graced by the who's who of the Tollywood industry like SS Rajamouli, and Prashanth Neel among several others

NTR 30: 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel attend launch ceremony of Jr. NTR's next

(Pics courtesy: NTR Arts/ Twitter)


South superstar Jr. NTR who made global headlines after the song, 'Naatu Naatu' from his movie, 'RRR' bagged the Best Original Song award at the Oscars, the actor is now all set to bowl over the audience with his much-awaited next, 'NTR 30'. 


Touted to be a complete entertainer, the Jr. NTR-starrer, 'NTR 30', also marks Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut. One of the most talked about movies down south, 'NTR 30' is expected to be a surprise package which will present Jr. NTR in a never-seen-before avatar. 



While the movie is headlined by the 'Young Tiger' of the Telugu industry, Jr. NTR, the upcoming Telugu drama is helmed by Kortala Siva. 


The project is currently dubbed as 'NTR 30' and the makers are yet to announce the official title of the Jr. NTR-starrer Telugu drama. 

On Thursday, Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer, 'NTR 30' was officially launched with a muhutratam ceremony in Hyderabad. The ceremony was graced by the who's who of the Tollywood industry like SS Rajamouli, and Prashanth Neel among several others. 

Jr. NTR's production company, NTR Arts, took to their official Twitter handle and dropped photos of 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli and 'KGF' helmer Prashanth Neel from the muhuratam ceremony of 'NTR 30'. 

In the photos, the ace directors can be seen alongside veteran actor Prakash Raj. While sharing the images from the muhuratam ceremony, the production house wrote, "Sensational directors @ssrajamouli and #PrashanthNeel at the #NTR30 Puja and opening ceremony."

Along with the photos, the NTR's production company shared a YouTube link of the muhuratam ceremony. 

For the unversed, Jr NTR is reuniting with Koratala Siva for 'NTR 30' after 'Janatha Garage'. '

Also Read: Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan made Oscars producers richer by USD 75K

Pictures and videos from the launch ceremony have surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, Jr NTR can be seen welcoming Janhvi for the launch as he shook hands with her. Janhvi draped a light green saree and a matching blouse.

Jr. NTR who was last seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' also has Prashanth Neel's untitled next in his kitty beside the upcoming Telugu drama, 'NTR 30'. 

Jr NTR ss rajamouli RRR janhvi kapoor Naatu Naatu Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK