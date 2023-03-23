NTR 30: 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel attend launch ceremony of Jr. NTR's next

On Thursday, Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer, 'NTR 30' was officially launched with a muhutratam ceremony in Hyderabad. The ceremony was graced by the who's who of the Tollywood industry like SS Rajamouli, and Prashanth Neel among several others

(Pics courtesy: NTR Arts/ Twitter)

South superstar Jr. NTR who made global headlines after the song, 'Naatu Naatu' from his movie, 'RRR' bagged the Best Original Song award at the Oscars, the actor is now all set to bowl over the audience with his much-awaited next, 'NTR 30'.

Touted to be a complete entertainer, the Jr. NTR-starrer, 'NTR 30', also marks Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut. One of the most talked about movies down south, 'NTR 30' is expected to be a surprise package which will present Jr. NTR in a never-seen-before avatar.

While the movie is headlined by the 'Young Tiger' of the Telugu industry, Jr. NTR, the upcoming Telugu drama is helmed by Kortala Siva.

The project is currently dubbed as 'NTR 30' and the makers are yet to announce the official title of the Jr. NTR-starrer Telugu drama.

Jr. NTR's production company, NTR Arts, took to their official Twitter handle and dropped photos of 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli and 'KGF' helmer Prashanth Neel from the muhuratam ceremony of 'NTR 30'.

In the photos, the ace directors can be seen alongside veteran actor Prakash Raj. While sharing the images from the muhuratam ceremony, the production house wrote, "Sensational directors @ssrajamouli and #PrashanthNeel at the #NTR30 Puja and opening ceremony."

Along with the photos, the NTR's production company shared a YouTube link of the muhuratam ceremony.

For the unversed, Jr NTR is reuniting with Koratala Siva for 'NTR 30' after 'Janatha Garage'. '

Pictures and videos from the launch ceremony have surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, Jr NTR can be seen welcoming Janhvi for the launch as he shook hands with her. Janhvi draped a light green saree and a matching blouse.

Jr. NTR who was last seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' also has Prashanth Neel's untitled next in his kitty beside the upcoming Telugu drama, 'NTR 30'.