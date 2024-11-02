Breaking News
Nushrratt Bharuchha shares picture from her spiritual trip to Kedarnath and Badrinath

Updated on: 02 November,2024 09:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Nushrratt Bharucha recently went for a spiritual de-tour and visited Kedarnath and Badrinath. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her devotional trip

Nushrratt Bharuchha shares picture from her spiritual trip to Kedarnath and Badrinath

Pic/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuchha shares picture from her spiritual trip to Kedarnath and Badrinath
Actress Nushrratt Bharuchha sought divine blessings during her maiden Kedarnath and Badrinath darshan. Nushrratt took to Instagram, where she shared a handful of pictures from her “darshan” and said that she feels “blessed.” In one image, she is seen praying, another image shows the actress praying in front of the idol of Nandi, and in a picture shows her feeding a cow.


For the caption, she wrote: “Blessed! My first Kedarnath & Badrinath Darshan #Godsplan.”


The Kedarnath Temple is one of the twelve jyotirlingas of Shiva and is located on the Garhwal Himalayan range near the Mandakini river, in Uttarakhand. Due to extreme weather conditions, the temple is open to the general public only between the months of April and November.


Last month, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan visited Kedarnath Temple to seek blessings.

She posed in front of the temple dressed in a red T-shirt paired with white pants and a shawl covering her head.

“Jai Shree Kedar. The flowing of Mandakini.. The aarti sounds… A milky ocean… Beyond the clouds Until next time #jaibholenath.”

Badarinarayana Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is situated in Uttarakhand. The temple is also one of the 108 Divya Desams dedicated to Vishnu—holy shrines for Vaishnavas—who is worshipped as Badrinath. It is open for six months every year between the end of April and the beginning of November.

Talking about Nushrratt, the actress made her acting debut with the 2002 television show 'Kittie Party'. She got her break in Bollywood in 2006 with 'Jai Santoshi Maa'. She has been a part of movies like 'Kal Kissne Dekha', 'Taj Mahal', 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha'.

Nushrratt then appeared in the romantic comedy buddy film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' written and directed by Luv Ranjan. The film starred Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S Bakhirta, Sonnalli Seygall, and Ishita.

She has featured in 'Akaash Vani', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Dream Girl', 'Chhalaang', 'Ajeeb Daastaans', 'Chhorii', 'Hurdang', 'Ram Setu', 'Selfiee', 'Chatrapathi'.

The 39-year-old was last seen in the action thriller 'Akelli' directed by Pranay Meshram.

She next has Vishal Furia’s horror-thriller film 'Chhorii 2' in the pipeline.

