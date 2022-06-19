Breaking News
Nushrratt Bharuccha exudes style, grace in recent photos

Updated on: 19 June,2022 11:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

"Itti si khushi, Itti si hansi, Itta sa Tukdaa Chaand ka..." captioned the 'Chhorii' actor on Instagram

Picture courtesy/Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram account


Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha recently shared a string of images on her social media, exuding the perfect combination of style and grace.

"Itti si khushi, Itti si hansi, Itta sa Tukdaa Chaand ka..." captioned the 'Chhorii' actor on Instagram.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)


