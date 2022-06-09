Nushrratt Bharuccha on her film 'Janhit Mein Jaari' reactions: It is such a rewarding feeling

Nushrratt says, "We have had some screenings for 'Janhit Mein Jaari' already. I have been doing interviews with journalists who are speaking to us after watching the film, and meeting more and more people during promotions and otherwise."

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Nushrratt Bharuccha

Gearing up for the theatrical release of her film 'Janhit Mein Jaari', actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is thrilled by the positive reviews coming her way following preview shows of the movie.

In the movie which releases June 10, she portrays the interesting character of Manokamna, who becomes a condom saleswoman from Chanderi.

Nushrratt says, "We have had some screenings for 'Janhit Mein Jaari' already. I have been doing interviews with journalists who are speaking to us after watching the film, and meeting more and more people during promotions and otherwise. Their reactions to the film were so heartwarming. I have not seen the film yet and I have been living vicariously through their reactions, of how they felt when they watched the film."

