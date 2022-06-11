Breaking News
Nushrratt Bharuccha shares a video of her parents' reaction post 'Janhit Mein Jaari' screening

Updated on: 11 June,2022 03:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The actress shared the video and wrote- "THISSSS. OH MYYYY GOD. BEST. EVER. LOVE YOU MOM & DAD."

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Nushrratt Bharuccha


Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Janhit Mein Jaari has been released today, Meanwhile, the film was screened yesterday and just like every parent, Nushrratt’s parents marked their presence in the screening.

Post the screening was over, Nushrartt’s parents got teary eyed and the entire Bharuccha family shared a very intimate moment. Her parents could be seen swell and proud of their daughter’s success. Talking about the same, her father says, "I saw a lovely actress on screen, I didn't believe that was my daughter”. While her mother added “It was really really good and I am so proud of her. God bless her and I hope she sees more and more success in her life."




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)


nushrat bharucha bollywood news Entertainment News

