Breaking News
Nullah cleaning: 4 per cent done, 2 months to clear 96 per cent silt in Mumbai
Lalbaug murder case: Rimple remanded in judicial custody
Eight months on, Mumbai University’s girls’ hostel has no water
Mumbai Crime: After rape, accused took 20-year-old to sell her gold chain, says Police
Babulnath Shivling: No cracks, but care required, recommends IIT Bombay report
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Nushrratt Bharuccha Soha Ali Khan jump in joy as they wrap up shooting for Chhorii 2

Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan 'jump in joy' as they wrap up shooting for 'Chhorii 2'

Updated on: 25 March,2023 06:42 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan are over the moon as they have wrapped up shooting for their horror movie 'Chhorii 2'

Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan 'jump in joy' as they wrap up shooting for 'Chhorii 2'

Chhori 2/Instagram


Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan are over the moon as they have wrapped up shooting for their horror movie 'Chhorii 2'.


Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a video of the two jumping in happiness and then hugging each other. The video ends with pictures of the both smiling at the camera.



She captioned the image: "2 chhoriis very happy to wrap chhorii 2 #chhorii2 #postershoot #doneanddusted@nushrrattbharuccha @furia_vishal @abundantiaent."


Vishal Furia, who helmed 'Chhorii' in 2021, returns to the director's seat in the sequel.

The sequel, which is produced by T-Series, Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment, is set to pick up Sakshi's (Nushrratt Bharuccha) story from where it left in the original and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new characters and monsters.

Nushrratt reprises her role as Sakshi from the first outing, ably supported by Pallavi Patil, Saurabh Goyal and Soha.

'Chhorii 2' is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films. An Abundantia Entertainment and Psych production, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Jack Davis and Vikram Malhotra and directed by Vishal Furia.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Soha had recently told mid-day.com, "I'm very excited because it's the first time that I'm playing the antagonist in a horror film. Except for Kunal (Kemmu) nobody could see me in that role, of scaring people. It was a challenge because it's completely different from anything I have done in the recent past. I'm glad Vishal Furia the director saw me in this role and I'm working with Vikram Malhotra from Abudantia entertainment again after 'Hush Hush' it's so wonderful that they are sensitive to my needs as a mother and let me have a more balanced life."

-With inputs from IANS

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan on 'Chhorii 2': I watch horror movies on mute with my eyes closed

 

Are you excited for Gaslight?
nushrat bharucha soha ali khan bollywood Bollywood Entertainment Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK