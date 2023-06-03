The tragic train accident in Odisha has left the country in shock. With over 200 killed in the accident, several celebrities took to social media to express grief and offer condolence to the families who lost their loved ones

Salman Khan, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi

Listen to this article Odisha train accident: Salman Khan, Jr NTR express grief, Chiranjeevi requests fans to donate blood x 00:00

On Friday evening, India saw one of the most devastating train accidents. Over 200 lives have been claimed in an Odisha train accident involving two express trains -- Bengaluru-Howrah Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express -- and a goods train in Balasore. Following the train accident, several celebrities took to social media to express their grief and offer condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the accident.

Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Junior NTR have expressed condolences over the Odisha train tragedy in which at least 233 persons died and 900 injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote, "Utterly shocked at the tragic Coromandel express accident in Orissa and the huge loss of lives! My heart goes out to the bereaved families."

"I understand there is an urgent demand for blood units to save lives. Appeal to all our fans and good samaritans in the nearby areas to extend all possible assistance for donating life saving blood units."

Junior NTR stated "Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time."

Superstar Salman Khan also took to Twitter and wrote, "Really saddened to hear abt the accident,May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace,Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident."

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Heartbreaking to see the visuals from the tragic train accident in Odisha. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of the affected during this difficult time. Om Shanti".

Actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher expressed grief after learning about the incident.

"Saddened to hear about the disastrous train accident at Balasore in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," she tweeted.

"Heartbroken by the news of the train tragedy in Odisha. Heartfelt deepest condolences," tweeted Anushka Sharma.

Allu Arjun also expressed his grief over the matter. "Shocked & heart broken by the tragic train accident in Odisha. My condolences to the families who have suffered the loss of their loved ones. Sending heartfelt prayers for the recovery of those who were injured."

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon took to their Instagram stories to share helpline numbers assigned by the government for details on the accident and those seeking help.

According to Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the accident took place around 7 pm on Friday.

"Around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches," Sharma told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has declared a day of mourning on Saturday in the wake of the train derailment.