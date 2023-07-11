OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva comes to the aide of his devotee Pankaj Tripathi

OMG 2 Teaser: The sequel to OMG: Oh My God! sees Akshay Kumar play Lord Shiva while Pankaj Tripathi plays a staunch devotee

OMG 2 Teaser: After playing Lord Krishna in the first installment of 'OMG: Oh My God!', Akshay Kumar will now be seen playing Lord Shiva. Unlike the 2012 outing where he comes to the rescue of an atheist, this time he comes to help his devotee. The first film starred Paresh Rawal alongside Akshay Kumar with the brilliant Mithun Chakraborty as a God Man.

The teaser of 'OMG 2' begins with a brief recap of part 1 where Paresh Rawal aka Kanjilal, an atheist, witnesses divine intervention when Lord Krishna comes to aide. He files a case against God after he loses his shop in a natural disaster. However, for the sequel, Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva comes to the aide of his devotee Pankaj Tripathi. The character is portrayed as a believer who regularly worships Lord Shiva. While not much is revealed about the problem faced by Tripathi's character, he gets the help of the Lord himself in his battle on earth. The film also stars Yami Gautam as a lawyer. However, she was not seen in the teaser.

Earlier, 'OMG 2' was set to clash at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2', which were scheduled to release on August 11. However, the makers of Animal have announced a new release date. The film will be out now on December 1. Gadar 2, however, stays put on August 11, the Independence Day weekend.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in the film 'Selfiee' which was released in theatres in February. The film, which was a remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', also starred Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. Akshay recently announced 'Housefull 5', officially launching the poster and revealing the release date of the film. The film which reunites Akshay with Riteish Deshmukh will be released on Diwali 2024.

Akshay Kumar will also be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' later this year with Tiger Shroff. His film, the Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru', was scheduled to release in September. However, the film's release has now been postponed to February next year.