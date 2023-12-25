The makers of Main ATAL Hoon starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead dropped the first song from the film to celebrate 99th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Main ATAL Hoon

Listen to this article On 99th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, makers of 'Main Atal Hoon release first song 'Desh Pehle' x 00:00

With the trailer of Main ATAL Hoon, audience excitement is already a notch higher to watch the journey of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the 19th of January 2024. Celebrating his 99th birth anniversary, makers today dropped the first song from the film, ‘Desh Phele.’

The song takes you into the world of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a poet who rewrote history. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, the heart-touching lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Payal Dev. Main ATAL Hoon stars Pankaj Tripathi as Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, taking us through his extraordinary life!

ADVERTISEMENT

The nation's most beloved leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is renowned for his contributions to education, science, infrastructure, and strengthening global ties. Bringing his humble journey to life, Pankaj Tripathi masterfully transforms into Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his compelling biopic - "Main Atal Hoon." The trailer takes you through the early days of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his childhood, political career, his sheer dedication to bring about change, and make India a great nation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankaj Tripathi (@pankajtripathi)

Speaking about the film, Pankaj Tripathi shares, “More than the film, the journey of playing Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee is really close to my heart. The man is truly a legend, and we are honored to bring his inspiring story to the world. I hope audiences appreciate our efforts to bring in the legacy of Atal ji onto the big screens.”

Director Ravi Jadhav shared, “Since childhood, I have followed the inspiring journey of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his contribution towards our Nation. I am immensely grateful that I got opportunity and support to narrate the story of the greatest leader of our nation. Cannot wait for the world to witness his remarkable journey.”

Speaking about bringing the story to silver screen, producer Vinod Bhanushali, adds, “The film will show the story of a man who was more than a poet, statesman, politician. Main Atal Hoon sheds light on his struggle, his rise and his downfalls, his efforts to put the nation before anyone and anything. We will remain eternally grateful and consider this as a blessing that we got this opportunity to bring his story to reel.”

Directed by award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, "Main ATAL Hoon", a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios production, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. The film will hit the big screens on the 19th of January 2024.