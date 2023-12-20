Pankaj Tripathi reveals how real-life experiences like his father's demise helped him shape his roles, including in the recently released film 'Kadak Singh'

Pankaj Tripathi, renowned for his diverse acting chops, takes center stage in the ZEE5 Original Film, 'Kadak Singh,' where he skillfully embodies a man grappling with memory loss, not being able to recognize his daughter or girlfriend or incidents prior to his accident. Alongside piecing together bits of his life, he is also battling a serious allegation related to a chit fund scam and is realizing the tumultuous equation he shared with his kids and how he needs to fix these aspects of his life, having been given a second chance at life. Having previously depicted father figures in films such as 'Gunjan Saxena’ and ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, Tripathi seamlessly channels his fatherly acting capabilities into 'Kadak Singh’ and delivers a masterclass in acting.

Recently, he disclosed that beyond his acting prowess, personal tragedy, specifically the loss of his father, has endowed him with valuable real-life experiences that have helped him enhance his on-screen characters. Expressing gratitude for the lessons learned from his father before his passing, Tripathi acknowledges his father’s impact on his craft. He revealed how he weaves his own experiences into the narrative of Kadak Singh, particularly in illustrating the emotional bond between a father and daughter.

In a candid discussion, Pankaj Tripathi delves into how these personal experiences elevate the film, making it a meaningful journey for both him and the audience. Pankaj expresses, "I have drawn a lot from personal life experiences, and I always do. It's a treasured thing for me. I lost my dad, and he gave me some experiences that will stay with me forever, proving invaluable to my work as an actor. I believe life is all about accumulating experiences and cherishing moments. These learnings and experiences were clearly visible in the movie and will continue to manifest in my future projects as well."

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Kadak Singh is an engaging family thriller filled with mystery and suspense. The movie follows the perplexing journey of AK Shrivastav (Pankaj Tripathi) as he battles retrograde amnesia, uncovering a web of conflicting narratives from his past. Amidst the process of piecing together his life, the film delves into his quest to expose the truth behind a significant financial crime.

‘Kadak Singh’ is streaming now, exclusively on ZEE5!