Updated on: 02 June,2023 06:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Pankaj will be looking forward to seven releases this year, including 'Gulkanda Tales', 'Mirzapur 3', 'Oh My God 2', 'Fukrey 3', 'Murder Mubarak', 'Kadak Singh', 'Metro Inn Dino'

Pankaj Tripathi to have a busy 2023 as he looks forward to seven releases this year
Pankaj Tripathi’s fans are already worried about the disappearance of their favourite star. Pankaj, who is known for picking only selective roles for him, has been keeping quite low key for the first quarter of 2023, with no major announcement on the work front. However, the actor promises it’s going to change soon because he is going to have a busy 2023.


Pankaj will be looking forward to seven releases this year, including 'Gulkanda Tales', 'Mirzapur 3', 'Oh My God 2', 'Fukrey 3', 'Murder Mubarak', 'Kadak Singh', 'Metro Inn Dino'. He has already started shooting for the much awaited 'Main Hoon Atal' and will start shooting 'Stree 2'. All his releases will now be packed in the second half of 2023. 


Pankaj says, “It’s nothing like I was missing from the scene, just that there is a process to make a movie which takes time. My movies Mirzapur 3, Oh My God 2, Kadak Singh and Fukrey 3, are already in post-production and I have already started shooting for Main Hoon Atal and will start shooting for the most anticipated Stree 2. So, everything seems to be on track. I was also a little busy with some personal work. I was taking care of some of the development work in my village. So, yeah, life has been busy. I just have to wait for the right time for the movies to be out.”


In 'Mirzapur 3', Pankaj will be bringing his character Kaleen bhai to life for the third time. His movie 'Kadak Singh' also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sanjana Sanghi.

The movie 'Main Atal Hoon' is based on the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Last month, announcing that the shooting of the film will commence soon, Pankaj Tripathi took to his social media and shared a BTS video from the sets of Main ATAL Hoon. The actor quoted Vajpayee and wrote, “'Insaan bano, kewal naam se nahi, roop se nahi, shakl se nahi, hriday se, buddhi se, sarkar se, gyan se.' - Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Insaan ki paribhasha batakar, insaaniyat ki bhasha bane thay, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji."

 
 
 
 
 
