Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: The makers dropped a new poster of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer. The film will be released on Eid 2024

Poster of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article On Eid, Jackky Bhagnani unveils new poster of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' x 00:00

The upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has been making headlines since its announcement. As the film has blocked the release of the film in April 2024 on the occasion of Eid-Al-Fitr, the team has come together to wish the fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid with an interesting still of the film.

Jackky Bhagnani took to Instagram and treated fans with a new poster to make Eid al-Adha more special. Sharing the poster, he wrote "Wishing Eid-Al-Adha Mubarak to everyone from the team of #BademiyanChotemiyan #EidMubarak. #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanEid2024. The picture features cross folding hands of the leads, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to wish the fans.

Eid 2024 will be special for Akshay and Tiger's fans as their film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has been locked for a festive release of Eid.

Akshay and Tiger took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared that the film will hit the theatres on Eid next year. "See you in the theatres on Eid 2024," Akshay wrote. He also shared his and Tiger's BTS images from the film.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India and UAE. Excited about the release, Ali Abbas said, "I am delighted to be an integral part of such a big franchise. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience's heart and bringing all the entertaining elements in this mass entertainer for the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for EID 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment!"

Producers Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh also expressed their excitement about the film.

"This has been a milestone year for us at Pooja Entertainment. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been one of our most ambitious projects and it has been a dream come true to work with three legends in their own rights- Akshay Sir, Prithviraj and Tiger. Their captivating screen energy amalgamated with world class action sequences along with entertainment, will blow away people's mind. We can't wait for the audiences to witness this grand spectacle in the theatres on Eid 2024," Jackky said. Prithviraj Sukuraman is also a part of the action-packed film. He will be seen playing the antagonist in the film.