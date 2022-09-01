Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > On Ganesh Chaturthi Himesh Reshammiya releases bhajan Ganpati Gajaanann

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Himesh Reshammiya releases bhajan 'Ganpati Gajaanann'

Updated on: 01 September,2022 09:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Interestingly the song has been composed by Reshammiya’s father the legendary Vipin Reshammiya and Himesh has done the vocals for it

Himesh Reshammiya. Pic/Yogen Shah


Himesh Reshammiya has taken fans by surprise again with his latest track Ganpati Gajaanann on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The song is the first single from his third label named Himesh Reshammiya Devotional. Interestingly the song has been composed by Reshammiya’s father the legendary Vipin Reshammiya and Himesh has done the vocals for it. This is the first time the father-son duo have collaborated and this is the most interesting fact about the single or we can call it an album as more songs are set to release.


Also Read: Himesh Reshammiya on KK: There was a beautiful smile on his face whenever we met

On this happy note, Himesh Reshammiya says, “Our ur first music label has crossed 3 billion views (3000 million views across YouTube ) on the first 75 songs out of which the first 3 songs of Surroor 2021 album has contributed 1.5 billion( 1500 million views )  across YouTube and our 2nd music label which was launched last month is doing exceptionally well and now with our 3rd music label which is a devotional music label is being launched with Dad’s song, which is sung by me.  I’m really very happy that the first song has been accepted so well with 5 million views on the first day itself”


The song has been written by Shudharkar Sharma and composed by Vipin Reshammiya with Himesh Reshammiya on the vocals.

himesh reshammiya ganesh chaturthi ganpati bollywood news Entertainment News

