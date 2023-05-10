On Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi's 5th wedding anniversary, take a look back at their love story

Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in November 2018

Angad Bedi with wife Neha Dhupia. Pic/Yogen Shah

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary today. The couple met each other at a friend's party and their friendship gradually turned into a close bond and finally, they surprised their fans with their hush-hush wedding at a Gurudwara in 2018. Their daughter Mehr was born in November 2018, which was just a few months after Neha and Angad's wedding and had a baby boy in October 2021.

Here let's look back at some of the pictures which show their bond of love.

Mehendi ceremony

For the mehendi ceremony, Neha chose a blue outfit with a maang tikka and earrings. While the groom opted for a navy sherwani. They both seemed to be complementing each other. Lost in their own conversation, they both looked stunning together. It took place in New Delhi and they kept it a low-key affair.

Wedding locks

Neha and Angad chose to get married in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony in a gurudwara. Their wedding was attended by selected friends and closed family members. Neha kept her wedding look simple and aesthetic by going for a blush pink lehenga with a gulband necklace. Angad opted for a white sherwani and to twin with the bride he chose a pink turban.

One year of togetherness

Neha shared some romantic pictures with Angad on their first wedding anniversary and wrote a beautiful message for him on Instagram. She described him as "love of her life", "support system", "great father", "best friend", and "annoying roommate". The black and white pictures captured their subtle romance and intimacy. The couple went to Mauritius to celebrate the special day of their life.

Dotting parents

Neha's picture with Angad after she announced her second pregnancy proved them to be most amazing parents. Angad and Neha thanked God for providing them with the best gift as they posted a beautiful photo from a photo shoot with their daughter Mehr. Neha is seen in the photo caressing her growing baby bump and looking very stunning in a black body-con dress.

New home new beginning

The couple recently moved to a new house and Neha shared some beautiful pictures with Angad and captioned it with an emotional note in which the 42-year-old actor mentioned how much she is missing her old house. She also shared her excitement for moving into a new house.

Neha wrote in the caption on Instagram, "Yes it's a true story ... a place I called home for almost 19 years of my life ... saying goodbye was just the hardest ...I still remember as a 23-year-old as soon as I walked into this little house I knew I would call it mine forever.. and we did stick to that promise. All I'm doing now is going away for a little bit jus so that we both get a little breathing space."

After five years of their wedding, the couple share a strong bond and given the fact that Neha is two years older than Angad, they both have carried forward their relationship with maturity, trust and care. Angad saw Neha in a gym when she was 20 but at that time they hardly knew each other. When they both met each other Neha was already dating someone else but there was an instant connection between them and after her breakup he supported her and she relied on him a lot.

