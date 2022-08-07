Breaking News
Andheri kidnap case: ‘I feel as if I’ve finally woken up from my nightmare’
Maharashtra: Why ban on plastic-coated packaging won’t help
Maharashtra: Exhausted CM advised rest by doctors, delegates ministers’ powers to babus
Mumbai local train update: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on Sunday
ISRO launches its new SSLV-D1 rocket from Sriharikota
PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog's governing council meeting
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > On the filmmakers chair

On the filmmaker’s chair

Updated on: 07 August,2022 07:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

After directing her short Rubaru, Tisca Chopra in hopes of casting Kareena Kapoor Khan for her first feature

On the filmmaker’s chair

Tisca Chopra


She is a storyteller at heart and the evidence lies in her short films—Chutney (2016), and Chhuri (2017)—that not only saw her as an actor but also the producer and writer. Tisca Chopra made her debut as a director with the short Rubaru (2020). Now, the actor-director wants to take a crack at a feature film with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

“The character is a modern woman who is strong, relatable, has underlying complex layers, is light-hearted and [someone] who fights with spunk and confidence. Tisca has spoken to Kareena, who is currently filming a thriller with Hansal Mehta,” informs a source.


Also Read: Tisca Chopra claims her Instagram account hacked, posts deleted

While it is too early to divulge details on the script, Chopra confirms that plans to work on a story with Kareena is underway. “I have a story in mind for Kareena that I would like to direct, but we have not yet narrated the script to her. The project is with the producers [for now]. I hope something materialises as it is a script for which she will be suitable. Fingers crossed.”

Also Read: Tisca Chopra misses her daughter while shooting outdoors

tisca chopra Kareena Kapoor bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK