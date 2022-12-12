On the right side of law, at last

Vivek, who completes 20 years in movies, on playing a cop in Rohit’s Indian Police Force after essaying multiple gangster roles
Vivek Oberoi
From Chandu in Company (2002) to Maya Dolas in Shootout At Lokhandwala (2007), we’ve often seen Vivek Oberoi as an on-screen gangster. Now, life has come a full circle for him as he dons the khaki uniform in two back-to-back projects. While he plays an honest police officer in Dharavi Bank, the actor joins Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with Indian Police Force, also starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty. Oberoi heaps praise on Rohit in their first collaboration. “Rohit is a rare blend of a master who still works like it’s his first film. He is the first to arrive on set and last to leave. I believe he will set a new benchmark in [Indian] OTT with the show,” says the actor, who has benefited from the OTT boom in India.
Rohit Shetty
After a dream debut with Company and a few hits, Oberoi had a bumpy career as he saw consecutive failures and dearth of opportunities. Things finally looked up in 2017 when he led the popular web series, Inside Edge. Since then, he has been a frequent face in digital offerings. As he completes 20 years in the industry, he is glad that he didn’t quit in the face of adversity. “When I fought my battles, many advised me to give up and walk away. But I believed in myself, God, my family, friends and fans. That kept me strong. Else, I would have broken too, like many other talents that we have lost due to the politics in our industry.”
