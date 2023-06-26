On top of my playlist

Aditya A shares what's on the top of his playlist

Aditya A

. Meethi boliyan:

This one by Amit Trivedi is a really sweet number that appeals to me.

. Fields of gold:

This one by Sting has been a favourite for a long time. It has an eternal, romantic vibe.

. Kalank:

Pritam’s track has a haunting melody that draws you into his world.

. Jab yaar dekha:

It’s such a beautiful song by Kavita Seth that everyone should listen to it. It has a unique vibe.

. Plateau:

The lyrics of this Meat Puppets song are delightfully sarcastic.