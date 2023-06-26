On top of my playlist

Aditya A shares what's on the top of his playlist
Aditya A
. Meethi boliyan:
This one by Amit Trivedi is a really sweet number that appeals to me.
. Fields of gold:
This one by Sting has been a favourite for a long time. It has an eternal, romantic vibe.
. Kalank:
Pritam’s track has a haunting melody that draws you into his world.
. Jab yaar dekha:
It’s such a beautiful song by Kavita Seth that everyone should listen to it. It has a unique vibe.
. Plateau:
The lyrics of this Meat Puppets song are delightfully sarcastic.