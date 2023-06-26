Breaking News
On top of my playlist

Updated on: 26 June,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aditya A shares what's on the top of his playlist

Aditya A

. Meethi boliyan:
This one by Amit Trivedi is a really sweet number that appeals to me.


. Fields of gold: 
This one by Sting has been a favourite for a long time. It has an eternal, romantic vibe. 


. Kalank: 
Pritam’s track has a haunting melody that draws you into his world.


. Jab yaar dekha: 
It’s such a beautiful song by Kavita Seth that everyone should listen to it. It has a unique vibe.

. Plateau: 
The lyrics of this Meat Puppets song are delightfully sarcastic.

