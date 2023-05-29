On top of my playlist: Razik Mujawar

>> Kesariya: Pritam is among my favourite composers. It is an uplifting song, with a hook that is very appealing.

>> Kahani suno: Kaifi Khalil would have really needed to invest time and thought into writing about his personal life.

>> Apna bana le: Composed by Sachin-Jigar, this one makes you want to listen to it on loop.

>> Phir aur kya chahiye: Another song that brings Sachin-Jigar and Arijit Singh together, this one is catchy.

>> Fitoor: I really like Mithoon’s work. I like Fitoor from Shamshera, which, I think, should have got more recognition.

>> Deva deva: When I perform this song live, I feel great. Also, listening to it early in the morning helps me begin my day well.

