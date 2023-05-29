Breaking News
On top of my playlist: Razik Mujawar

Updated on: 29 May,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

On top of my playlist: Razik Mujawar

On top of my playlist: Razik Mujawar

Razik Mujawar

On top of my playlist: Razik Mujawar
>> Kesariya: Pritam is among my favourite composers. It is an uplifting song, with a hook that is very appealing.


>> Kahani suno: Kaifi Khalil would have really needed to invest time and thought into writing about his personal life.


>> Apna bana le: Composed by Sachin-Jigar, this one makes you want to listen to it on loop.


>> Phir aur kya chahiye: Another song that brings Sachin-Jigar and Arijit Singh together, this one is catchy.

>> Fitoor: I really like Mithoon’s work. I like Fitoor from Shamshera, which, I think, should have got more recognition.

>> Deva deva: When I perform this song live, I feel great. Also, listening to it early in the morning helps me begin my day well.

Today in music

May 29, 1992: Concerned that students were overly identifying with Freddie Mercury, a New Jersey school decided not to sing, We are the champions, at their graduation ceremony

