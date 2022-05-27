Breaking News
On Track: Chitrangda Singh's experience of travelling in Mumbai locals for the first time

Updated on: 27 May,2022 10:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Though the actress carries many special memories from the filming back with her, one that stood out in particular was her first experience travelling on a local train, visiting Mumbai's CST station and exploring its heritage beauty

On Track: Chitrangda Singh's experience of travelling in Mumbai locals for the first time

Chitrangda Singh. Pic/PR


Filming 'Modern Love: Mumbai' was an extremely special experience for Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh who essayed the role of the simple yet powerful Latika in 'Cutting Chai', part of the six-part OTT anthology.

Though the actress carries many special memories from the filming back with her, one that stood out in particular was her first experience travelling on a local train, visiting Mumbai's CST station and exploring its heritage beauty.




As Chitrangda hails from Delhi, she never quite experienced it before.


