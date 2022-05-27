On Track: Chitrangda Singh's experience of travelling in Mumbai locals for the first time

Though the actress carries many special memories from the filming back with her, one that stood out in particular was her first experience travelling on a local train, visiting Mumbai's CST station and exploring its heritage beauty

Chitrangda Singh. Pic/PR

Filming 'Modern Love: Mumbai' was an extremely special experience for Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh who essayed the role of the simple yet powerful Latika in 'Cutting Chai', part of the six-part OTT anthology.

As Chitrangda hails from Delhi, she never quite experienced it before.

