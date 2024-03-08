On Women's Day, Rajniesh Duggall reflects on the profound effect of women in his life: 'My mother is my first teacher'

International Women's Day 2024: Actor Rajniesh Duggall opened up about the significance and the profound influence of women in his life

As International Women's Day approaches on March 8th, actor Rajniesh Duggall reflects on the significance of the day and the profound impact it has on women globally. Known for his roles in various films and television shows, Duggall shares his personal sentiments and insights into the celebration of womanhood.

"I believe every day is a Women’s Day and I love the women in my life: my mom, my wife Pallavee, my daughter Teeyaa, and now even my entire PR team and our entire team at Weirdough," expresses Duggall. "There’s a sense of pride every girl or woman feels, and it’s a day and a feeling to be celebrated every day. Globally, it brings women together and brings opportunities to rise and shine in their respective fields."

Duggall acknowledges the pivotal role of influential women in shaping his life and career. "For me, it starts from my mother, who is and will always be my first teacher, my inspiration," he reflects. "My Massi, who loves to celebrate and enjoy life, my Nani, and Chaiji, who were both very bold, honorable women and for me were the forms of Shakti." He also credits his school teachers, mentioning Mrs. Nag, Meeta Ma’am, Puri Ma’am, and Uma Ma’am, for their significant influence.

Post-college, he highlights the impact of Ms. Rashmi Virmani and Mrs. Sonia Swami, whom he admires deeply for their contributions and inspiration. Most importantly, Duggall acknowledges his wife, Pallavee, as a beacon of inspiration embodying discipline, perfection, and a true blend of Shakti, Saraswati, and Lakshmi Ji.

In discussing the media and entertainment industry's role in empowering women and breaking stereotypes, Duggall emphasizes its profound impact. "Our movies, our TV shows, and our web shows and short films have been motivating and inspiring the audiences and contributing towards this change for years," he asserts. "Now, with OTT platforms coming in, a lot of interesting projects are being made on women empowerment and equality." He proudly announced his involvement in a project titled "Pahal," focused on the prevention of rape, underscoring the industry's commitment to addressing critical social issues.

As International Women's Day approaches, Rajniesh Duggall's reflections serve as a reminder of the importance of celebrating and empowering women, both personally and globally.