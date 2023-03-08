Breaking News
Updated on: 08 March,2023 03:49 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

The actress is currently playing the leading lady in the sixth season of Naagin

On Women’s Day, Tejasswi Prakash shares a special story about her first pay cheque

Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram


Actress Tejasswi Prakash has carved her way to success with her various shows and films. On the occasion of International Women's Day, the actress shares a special story about her first pay cheque and also has an inspiring message for all females out there. 



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)




"I feel as girls, if we are driven to do something, we aim to do something, even if we sleep for 2 hours, we'll get it done. When I get paid, my first cheque went to mum and she did not buy anything for herself, she did not buy anything for me, she started saving all that money to the point where we could start investing, so it's a lot that I have learned from my mother.”, says Tejasswi.

She further adds, “She always said that even when she would go through issues and she would want to run away, she did not have a place to run away - it was either her mother's house or her husband's house. She did not have a place where she could not be or call hers and vent out. She told me whenever you plan on having your independent life, make sure it is independent in a way that you can walk out whenever you want to and you have something to call yours."

Tejasswi Prakash recently won the prestigious honour of receiving a Dadasaheb Phalke Award recently. The actress is currently playing the leading lady in the sixth season of Naagin which has been the longest-running season on television. The actress is also working on multiple things in the pipeline.

