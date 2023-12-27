RRR accumulated 47 million viewing hours in 4 weeks on Netflix. Gangubai's struggle resonated in Thailand as she spoke in their local language. This reach has been possible because of the dubbing industry and the creative support lend by platforms like Netflix

Inside a Dubbing studio

For most Indian audiences sitting in the Northern part of the country, the introduction to actors like Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Pawan Kalyan was through the Hindi-dubbed versions of the films featuring these superstars that were played on television. Even today, Hindi-dubbed content of South Indian films garners millions of views on YouTube. With the advent of OTT platforms, the subtitling and dubbing industry has become bigger than ever. One look at the list of languages available to stream your favourite content will give you an idea of the magnitude of the industry and how it enables people of different ethnicities to embrace stories from different parts of the world and learn new cultures in the process.

“In 2022, the viewing hours for non-Indian language films, dubbed into Indian languages witnessed a two-fold increase compared to the previous year. Key languages for dubbing included Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Global films like ‘The Gray Man’, ‘Red Notice’, ‘Spiderman: Far From Home’, ‘The Adam Project’, ‘Army of The Dead’, and series like ‘Stranger Things’ have all been viewed in local languages and appreciated by audiences in India. Similarly, we dubbed Indian titles Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings in Thai and Bahasa Malay for the first time owing to their popularity,” shared Ashwini Kulkarni, Country Manager, International Dubbing, Netflix India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mona Shetty, owner of the Sound and Vision Studio in Mumbai, has been in the business of voice acting for 30 years now. Sharing her experience working on Netflix titles like 'Red Notice', 'Stranger Things', 'Money Heist', and 'Sacred Games' among others, she said, “Everything distributors knew for the last 30 years that we have been in the business is being challenged today. Nobody can claim to know it all. I have been told we should not do this, people won't like it. Who are these people who don't like it? What’s your data set? That is a very big question.”

Getting the right voice:

Voice acting as the term suggests is acting, emoting using just your voice. Unlike screen actors who have access to props, background music, sets, costumes and co-actors, voice actors have a mic placed in a soundproof room, a script, and guided instructions from their directors as they recreate an existing piece of art in a different language.

So what does it take to get the right voice for a role especially if one needs to dub for actors with a strong and unique voice? "The process of casting is a collaborative one between the studio and Netflix. The central focus is not just about getting a voice match, but rather capturing the essence and intricacies of the character through a compelling performance. This quest for authenticity takes precedence and is achieved by meticulously considering factors like age appropriateness, vocal nuances, consistent delivery, and overall acting abilities. Netflix strongly advocates for inclusivity in casting, ensuring that the chosen artists have lived experiences of the characters they portray. For instance, increasing representation of the queer community in the dubbing space has been an ongoing effort over the past few years, reflecting Netflix’s genuine commitment to broader and more meaningful storytelling," shares Ashwini.

'Netflix gives a lot of leeway to stick to authenticity'

Talking about how things have changed for them with time, voice actor Sonal Kaushal who has voiced for shows like 'All Of Us Are Dead' and 'Elite' shares, “I would say we have started getting more respect. Now the quality of dubbing has improved a lot. Earlier, it was more of an exaggerated expression. It is a more subtle and natural way of performing now.”

Adding to it, artist Vaibhav Thakkar, who has voiced for titles like 'Class', 'Enola Homes', and 'Kota Factory' shares, “Now, I feel very liberal and now we can get into the authenticity (of the narrative). The working style has changed and the delivery style has become relatively more natural. Every 10 years, the working style changes. Since the time I have started, a lot of things have changed and since Netflix came into the picture, I am grateful that we get a lot of leeway to stick to the authenticity”.

Adds Ashwini, "We are extremely mindful of ensuring authenticity and local nuances. Retaining and translating the creator's intent in the best way possible is our north star for creative excellence."

Netflix's role in dubbing:

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is one of the biggest films to come from India that got worldwide recognition. In the first four weeks since its release on Netflix, the film accumulated over 47 million viewing hours. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was much loved in Thailand when it was released in the country with dub in the local language. "Dubbing has significantly expanded the reach of Indian content across India, with Hindi series and films being dubbed into Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, as well as globally. Titles like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' and 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga' have gained popularity beyond India's borders," reveals Ashwini.

For the Netflix series, 'Guns and Gulaabs', actor Dulquer Salmaan personally dubbed his lines in five different languages. "It is a testament to his popularity spanning various regions across India. This approach not only caters to his wide fan base but also exemplifies how dubbing can leverage the appeal of established artists to create a multilingual connection, making stories accessible and relatable to diverse audiences locally and globally,” she added.

"There is great demand for dubbed versions of content. Audiences are showing interest in consuming content that has been dubbed into their preferred languages. Titles such as 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter', 'Scoop', 'Rana Naidu', 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga' were all appreciated across borders," she said adding, "Dubbing has always been an inclusive function so that stories can be enjoyed by audiences locally and globally in their preferred languages. At Netflix, we believe great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. To facilitate this, Netflix offers subtitles and dubbing in up to 37 languages. Moreover, our commitment to accessibility extends to the visually impaired community, as we provide Audio Descriptions to ensure equal access to our content."

What it takes to be a dubbing artist:

Just like acting on screen, one needs to hone their skills to become a voice actor and learn to blend with the character. "As a professional voice artist, you have to speak on demand all through the day, continuously. To play different characters, you have to be able to emote, you have to be able to take direction and convert that direction to action. You need to have a heightened sense of perception to understand what is required of you, what is happening on the screen. You have to understand these scenes to be able to deliver it perfectly. You need to be able to transform yourself into that situation because a voice actor is often in a silent room, oftentimes a dark silent room. You are not in costume, not on location. You are not on set, you have no co-actors, you have to believe everything; all of this has to be played out in your head," concludes Mona.