Sanjay Leela Bhansali to redesign 'Heermandi' set for 'Baiju Bawra'

One of the first steps to telling a story is building its world. And an awe-inspiring one at that, if it’s a Sanjay Leela Bhansali offering. The filmmaker is currently shooting the final leg of Heeramandi, which marks his web debut. It is heard that after he wraps up the shoot by August-end, the auteur intends to have the set-up at Film City redesigned to create the world of Baiju Bawra.

At the moment, his attention is trained on the Netflix series, which stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal. A source tells us, “There are two massive song sequences left. Since both are integral to the plot, Sanjay sir is directing them, instead of having one of the co-directors at the helm. He has instructed his team that the show has to be wrapped up next month.”

Bhansali will then turn to Baiju Bawra, a period drama centred on the famed singer. Having held the subject close to his heart for years, he wants it to be a grand and memorable affair. The source adds, “An art team is on standby to kick off work on it by September. The Heeramandi set will be reimagined for Baiju Bawra. The film will roll by the year-end or early 2024.” While some reports stated that the casting of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has yet to be finalised, insiders say that Bhansali is certain that the two actors are the perfect choice to bring the magnum opus alive.