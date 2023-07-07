Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Brace for a wet weekend, says IMD; issues yellow alert
Mumbai: Dalit woman says kept as bonded labourer, raped by 11 and left for dead
Mumbai: Majority of city’s garbage complaints resolved, only 24 remain, says BMC
Mumbai: Rs 35 lakh siphoned off in 10 days
BMC plans diwali gift for city: One lane of Gokhale bridge
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sanjay Leela Bhansali to redesign Heermandi set for Baiju Bawra

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to redesign 'Heermandi' set for 'Baiju Bawra'

Updated on: 07 July,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

With Heeramandi shoot to be wrapped up in August, sources say Bhansali to have the Film City set reimagined to create period drama Baiju Bawra’s world

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to redesign 'Heermandi' set for 'Baiju Bawra'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

Listen to this article
Sanjay Leela Bhansali to redesign 'Heermandi' set for 'Baiju Bawra'
x
00:00

One of the first steps to telling a story is building its world. And an awe-inspiring one at that, if it’s a Sanjay Leela Bhansali offering. The filmmaker is currently shooting the final leg of Heeramandi, which marks his web debut. It is heard that after he wraps up the shoot by August-end, the auteur intends to have the set-up at Film City redesigned to create the world of Baiju Bawra.


At the moment, his attention is trained on the Netflix series, which stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal. A source tells us, “There are two massive song sequences left. Since both are integral to the plot, Sanjay sir is directing them, instead of having one of the co-directors at the helm. He has instructed his team that the show has to be wrapped up next month.” 


Bhansali will then turn to Baiju Bawra, a period drama centred on the famed singer. Having held the subject close to his heart for years, he wants it to be a grand and memorable affair. The source adds, “An art team is on standby to kick off work on it by September. The Heeramandi set will be reimagined for Baiju Bawra. The film will roll by the year-end or early 2024.” While some reports stated that the casting of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has yet to be finalised, insiders say that Bhansali is certain that the two actors are the perfect choice to bring the magnum opus alive.


sanjay leela bhansali alia bhatt ranveer singh bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK