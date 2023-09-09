One year of Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji rubbishes rumours of franchise getting shelved

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 September,2023 03:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

As his film ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ completed one year in Hindi cinema on Saturday, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji debunked all rumours of the franchise getting shelved

Pic/Instagram

As his film ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ completed one year in Hindi cinema on Saturday, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji debunked all rumours of the franchise getting shelved and said that the second and third installments of Brahmastra are "in progress."


There were rumours doing the rounds that parts two and three of Ayan’s dream project have been shelved.


He took to Instagram, where he shared a video comprising scenes from the film and wrote: "On 9th Sept 2022 we introduced you to a world of astras. Celebrating 1 year of Brahmastra. Brahmastra part two and three development in progress." 


The filmmaker captioned the post: "Happy 1st Birthday, Brahmāstra! Thank you for all the Creativity, all the HardWork, and for all the Lessons in Film-making, and in life! P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmāstra journey in a bit…!”

‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ released in 2022 and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan. 

