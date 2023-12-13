Orry recently entered the Bigg Boss house and during his time on the show, he shared that he has lost around 23 kgs in just a few months

In Pic: Orry and Salman

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry opens up about losing 23kgs in just few months, says, 'I starved'

Of recent times, Orry has become an internet sensation with netizens curious to know what he does for a living, While it still remains a mystery, Orry has become a big name in the social media world with his hilarious quotes about him "working on himself' and calling himself a "liver" going viral. The social media sensation recently entered the Bigg Boss house and during his time on the show, he shared that he has lost around 23 kgs in just few months.

Now, in an interview with Times Now, Orry has opened up about his journey and shared, "While I can edit photos for my own Instagram and personal use where I shave off a few kilos. I can for sure fool myself. But as the media attention started to grow I realised I surely cannot fool everyone else. You cannot control the 63729191 photos of you that other people take and that's where I started m weight loss journey."

Sharing his real secret to losing the extra ounces Orry said, "Now I can lie to you and go on about health and exercise blah blah blah yawn etc but the fact is that I am an unhealthy dude lol. I starved. Yes, yes 1 did starve."

He further said, "Diet is 80% of your weight loss, work out is 20%. I actually believe that working out makes you gain weight because if you work out then you may feel justified to eat what you want 'Oh today I worked out and did cardio so I can eat etc."

"Remember you are eating for enjoyment, for the pleasure of the taste. Little bites of many things are ok but many big bites are not. We eat only to stay alive. Eat and live as if you want the Grim Reaper to follow you. That's the diet. We want to look like, if the person standing next to us sneezed, we could break and die, that's the goal," he added.

Orry gained the spotlight after pictures of him with every celebrity in B-Town went viral. He is best friends with Nysa Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, among others.