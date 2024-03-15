Breaking News
Orry reveals he is asked to attend weddings 'as a friend', gets paid Rs 15 lakh- 30 lakh for appearences

Updated on: 15 March,2024 10:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Orry talked about how much money he makes by going to these events. He explained that right now, his main goal is to bring happiness to people

Orry reveals he is asked to attend weddings 'as a friend', gets paid Rs 15 lakh- 30 lakh for appearences

Orry

Orry reveals he is asked to attend weddings 'as a friend', gets paid Rs 15 lakh- 30 lakh for appearences
Orhan Awatramani, who goes by the nickname Orry, is famous for hanging out with top Bollywood celebrities. He's known for his extravagant lifestyle on social media and is particularly close friends with Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Pandey. Recently, he was seen partying with Rihanna at Anant Ambani's lavish pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. The socialite revealed how much he gets paid for appearances at weddings.


Orry gets paid Rs 15 lakh- 30 lakh for appearances


In an interview with Forbes India, Orry talked about how much money he makes by going to these events. He explained that right now, his main goal is to bring happiness to people. He believes that spreading joy is important and keeps him motivated. Speaking on this, he said, "For now, my focus is to spread the message of happiness." Talking about how much money this earns him, he said, " It resonates with people, keeps me going, and allows me to attend events that bring joy to others and myself. These appearances are currently my primary source of income."


Orry mentioned that he attends these weddings as a 'friend' and 'not as a guest'. Elaborating on this he said, "People call me to weddings and they are happy to pay me anywhere between Rs 15 lakh- 30 lakh. They want me to attend not as a guest but as a friend, maybe to the groom or someone else. So, my actual audience keeps me so afloat that they want me there at their events.”

Ranveer Singh interacts with Orry

Content from the grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant keeps coming even days after the celebrations are over. The who's who of Bollywood and the field of business had attended the three-day grand festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. 

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry continues to bless our feed with new content from the grand event. On Tuesday, he shared a video featuring him along with Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. In the video, Ranveer is seen explaining Orry's famous one-hand on the chest pose to the camera. Ranveer begins the video by informing people that he does not know what Orry does for a living. To this, Arjun Kapoor who is standing on the side tells Ranveer that Orry is a 'liver' and that he, Ranveer, is a kidney.

Ranveer then goes on to explain in detail about Orry's hand pose and the significance and importance of people depending on where he places his hand on them.  He said, "Orry is a case study... But if Orry touches you this way (Ranveer placed his hand on Orry's chest) and puts it out on social media, it means you have been approved by Orry; and if not, you still have work to do. Am I right Orry?"

