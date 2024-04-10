Orry's been making waves in showbiz, rubbing shoulders not just with Indian celebs but also big shots from Hollywood. Now, he's letting his online followers meet him in person

Orry's Party: Your ticket to meeting the social media sensation comes with a hefty price tag

Orry, who's been getting famous online for his funny comments and the infamous "what does he even do for a living?" question, is throwing a big gathering in Mumbai on April 15. He's calling it a meetup for his "friends, fans, minions, and potential minions." Orry's been making waves in showbiz, rubbing shoulders not just with Indian celebs but also big shots from Hollywood. Now, he's letting his online followers meet him in person. But it's not for free.

Here's your ticket to meeting the social media sensation

Orry's throwing a bash called "Orry's Party" at The Nines in Juhu, Mumbai, starting at 8 pm. But if you want to meet Orry, you have to shell out Rs 2500 for a ticket. And get this, the ticket isn't your regular entry pass. It's actually a bunch of T-shirts with Orry's mug on them and one of his famous lines. They're calling it "exclusive gifts" meant for Orry's inner circle, but now up for grabs for anyone who pays up.

Orry gives Rihanna his earrings

Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, is the life of every Bollywood party and was a notable presence at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. During the event, he had a cute interaction with international star Rihanna, creating a memorable moment.

A trending video captures the moment when Rihanna, the singer of 'Diamonds,' admires Orry's earrings, eventually holding them in her hands. In the video, she expresses her liking for the earrings, leading to a heartwarming exchange where they share a friendly hug.

How did Orry become famous?

Orry also went on to become a guest on the last episode of Koffee with Karan 8. The social media star, who has piqued everyone's curiosity, gave a detailed insight into how he suddenly became the most papped person in B-Town.

Karan Johar asked him how Brand Orry began. "If you want to blame someone, blame Boney Kapoor. I was entering the gate at his daughter's birthday, and all the media people kept calling my name and clicking me. Boney uncle, being the gentleman he is, had come down to receive me at the gate. So I said, 'Boney uncle, they were screaming my name!' My name, for the first time! I was so shy, I was shaking.

"He said, 'Did you pose?' I said, 'No I couldn't pose, not me.' He just grabbed me by the wrist and flung me in front of the media and said, 'This is Orry, he is my child, click his pictures.' That's when I realised, this was meant for me. The match was always there and so was the gunpowder, and he just lit it," said Orry, real name Orhan Awatramani.