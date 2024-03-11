Oscars 2024: Yami Gautam takes dig at ‘fake filmy awards’, congratulates Cillian Murphy for his big win

Yami Gautam, while taking a dig at fake filmy award shows, has expressed her happiness as she congratulated Murphy for his big win

In Pic: Yami Gautam

Cillian Murphy won the 'Best Actor' Oscar 2024 for the biopic 'Oppenheimer,' and the actor has been receiving praise from the entire world. Now, Yami Gautam has expressed her happiness as she congratulated Murphy for his big win. The actress took to her X account and, while taking a dig at fake filmy award shows, shared that it's your talent that stands the tallest above anything.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Yami wrote, “Having no belief in any of the current fake ‘filmy’ awards, since the last few years, I stopped attending them, but today I am feeling really happy for an extraordinary actor who stands for patience, resilience & so many more emotions.” She also wrote, "Watching him being honored on the biggest global platform tells us that, in the end, it’s your talent that stands the tallest above anything. Congratulations #CillianMurphy! #Oscar2024."

Murphy triumphed over Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction). 'Oppenheimer' also won Oscar awards for Best Supporting Actor, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Directing, and Best Picture at the 96th Academy Awards. Earlier, Murphy won the Best Actor award for 'Oppenheimer' at the BAFTA Awards 2024 and Golden Globe Awards 2024.

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway. 'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies.

Yami Gautam on the work front

Yami was most recently seen in 'Article 370.' In the film, Yami Gautam plays intelligence officer Zooni Haksar. Set against the backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir, the film is based on the landmark revocation of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state. On August 5, 2019, the Union Government revoked Article 370.