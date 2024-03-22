Breaking News
"Our audience wants to watch all kinds of cinema": Rani Mukerji

Updated on: 22 March,2024 06:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Over the course of her Bollywood career, Rani has shone in a variety of roles and performances, both in commercial and experimental cinema

Rani Mukerji. Pic/Yogen Shah

On a day she turned a year older, Bollywood beauty Rani Mukerji shared how she felt when her women-centric films like 'Mardaani' and 'Hichki' emerged as box-office successes.


Over the course of her Bollywood career, Rani has shone in a variety of roles and performances, both in commercial and experimental cinema.


Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the actor said, "I feel very happy (when her women-centric films score at the box office) because it shows that our audience wants to watch all kinds of cinema. They want to see all kinds of content and if we provide good, interesting content with a good story to go with it, they will definitely come to watch the film."


On whether she prefers working on commercial films, as opposed to content-driven ones, Rani said, "I enjoy both types of cinema because when I do the kind of cinema that I have been doing, where there are songs, it's also a very big part of our Indian culture. In our weddings or any function, music and dance play a very important role. So, when we dance, sing, or play music in films, we are, in a way, showcasing our culture and traditions. So, I can relate to that a lot."

"When I bring stories inspired by true events, it's also very interesting because maybe we are bringing something to the audience that they didn't know about before. And through our films, we are giving them that information. So, both have their own importance. It's not that one is good and the other is not. I think both are very important in their own way," Rani added.

The actor, who is married to producer Aaditya Chopra, has featured in acclaimed hits such as 'Hichki', 'Mardaani', and 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway', among others, win the hearts of the audience with her captivating screen presence and performances.

Recently she won the Best Actress (Critics) award for her performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'.

'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway', directed by Ashima Chibber, is the story of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the film.

The film received a lot of appreciation from critics and filmgoers alike.

