As Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat gears up for a re-release, Deepika Padukone talks about stepping on the set for the first time to shoot the song Ghoomar

Deepika Padukone wore a 30 kg lehenga for the song Ghoomar

Listen to this article Did you know? Deepika Padukone took 66 twirls in a 30kg lehenga for Padmaavat song 'Ghoomar' x 00:00

Released seven years ago, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat achieved icon status in Indian cinema. The film starred Deepika Padukone in the titular role of Rani Padmavati, with Shahid Kapoor portraying her husband, Maharana Rawal Singh, and Ranveer Singh as the invader Alauddin Khilji. As the film is gearing up for a re-release, here's looking back at a major highlight of the film, Deepika’s stellar performance as Rani Padmavati, especially her mesmerizing dance in the iconic song 'Ghoomar'.

ADVERTISEMENT

66 twirls by Deepika in Ghoomer

To prepare for the iconic song 'Ghoomar', Deepika Padukone underwent training for the traditional Rajasthani dance form, which involves captivating circular twirls. Impressively, she performed over 66 twirls while filming the song. Adding to the challenge, she danced in a 30 kg lehenga by designer Rimple Narula, estimated to cost Rs 30 lakh, paired with heavy jewelry. Despite the intricate moves and elaborate attire, Deepika delivered a spellbinding performance that left audiences mesmerized.

Deepika spoke on how she prepared for the song, “The Ghoomar song has been one of the most difficult song sequences that Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) sir and I have shot for. His vision can be seen in the grandiose of the set and the immense hard work we’ve all put into making it."

Deepika recalls the first time she stepped on the set

She revealed how she felt Padmavati's soul enter her body while shooting for Ghoomar, adding, “I had started preparing for this film and character for several months before we actually started filming. But it was for the Ghoomar song that I walked onto set as Padmavati for the very first time. The shooting of Padmaavat began with the Ghoomar song and I will never forget that day. I remember approaching my mark for the first shot and suddenly I felt a chill run through my body. It was almost as if Padmavati's soul had entered my body. That feeling still lingers and will continue for years to come,” she added.

Seven years after its original release, Padmaavat is set for a grand re-release in theaters on February 6, 2025. The excitement among fans is palpable, as they eagerly await the opportunity to relive the iconic cinematic spectacle on the big screen.