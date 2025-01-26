Alia Bhatt was seen cheering for Deepika Padukone from the sidelines as the latter walked the ramp at Sabyasachi's 25th anniversary show

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone

Listen to this article Watch: Alia Bhatt cheers for Deepika Padukone, records her as she walks the ramp at Sabyasachi's 25th anniversary show x 00:00

Ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee got some of the biggest female stars of Bollywood under one roof on Saturday night to celebrate 25 years of his label. Deepika Padukone made her first professional appearance after the birth of her daughter as she opened the show for the designer. There are several videos of the star-studded event doing the rounds on social media. However, a particular moment that caught everyone's attention is that of Alia and Deepika.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video doing the rounds, Alia Bhatt can be seen seated in the front row as Deepika Padukone opened the show. Alia was seen cheering for the Fighter actress as she looked stunning walking the ramp. As Deepika walked the ramp with the designer, Alia was seen taking out her phone and capturing the moment. This adorable moment between the two leading actresses has melted hearts of film lovers on the internet.

Alia Bhatt cheers for Deepika Padukone, records her as she walks the ramp at Sabyasachi's 25th anniversary show#AliaBhatt #DeepikaPadukone #SabyasachiMukherjee #Entertainment pic.twitter.com/7cQxnBrXgg — Mid Day (@mid_day) January 26, 2025

About Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt's looks

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone opened designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's special show to commemorate 25 years of his brand in Mumbai. New mom Deepika stole the show in white trousers, a shirt and a trench coat. She completed her look with stunning statement jewellery.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt grabbed the eyeballs in a black sari at designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's 25-year celebration runway show.

She looked absolutely regal in her black sari and embellished blouse at the event. The 25th-anniversary show was a star-studded affair. From Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Deepika Padukone, Shabana Azmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Bipasha Basu, many celebrities were captured at the event.

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone's work front

Alia will be seen headlining the spy drama 'Alpha' with Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe. She is also set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Love and War,' which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt earlier collaborated with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

On the work front, Deepika was recently seen with husband Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, 'Singham Again', where Deepika plays the fierce Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham.