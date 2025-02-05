Actors Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani shared their mushy pictures from the wedding on Instagram with the caption, "And in the middle of chaos… I found you"

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani's wedding Pic/Instagram

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane who rose to fame in India with her stint in Sanam Teri Kasam alongside Harshvardhan Rane tied the knot with actor Ameer Gilani. The two shared their mushy pictures from the wedding on Instagram with the caption, "And in the middle of chaos… I found you." Mawra wore a sea green lehenga with emerald jewellery, while Ameer kept it simple in an all-black ensemble.

Mawra Hocane on Bollywood link-up rumours

In 2016, the year Mawra made her Bollywood debut, she made headlines for her alleged link-ups with Harshvardhan Rane, Sooraj Pancholi, and Ranbir Kapoor. In an interview with Express Tribune, she asserted that such speculations don't bother her.

"I never actually had a dating controversy in Pakistan. In India, on the other hand, such rumours are part of the deal," she said.

Slamming stories about her alleged affairs, she explained, "None of it is true but I've realised that it's all part of the work I do. So now, I simply enjoy whatever is written about me. Yes, sometimes it is hurtful but in the end, the truth always reveals itself, no matter what."

Mawra Hocane on Sanam Teri Kasam

Mawra confessed, "It was a very emotional project as I had to live the life of a girl dying every day for so long and be okay with it after the shoot ended. It made me kind and passionate but vulnerable too."

She added, "The miseries portrayed in just one hour of the film stayed with me much longer. I hope I can become a less sensitive actor one day because I won't be able to take a break after every film."

The film is set to re-release in theatres on February 7. Written and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, it is a modern rendition of the legends of Shiva-Sati and is also inspired by the novel Love Story by Erich Segal.

Sanam Teri Kasam tells the poignant story of Inder (played by Harshvardhan Rane), a hardened ex-convict, and Saru (Mawra Hocane), a traditional librarian. The two characters fall in love and marry, but their happiness is short-lived as a tragic event alters their lives forever.