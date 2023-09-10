Sooraj Pancholi opens up about Jiah Khan and his secret seven-year relationship

Sooraj Pancholi`s legal victory brings a fresh start after a decade-long legal battle. Sooraj Pancholi reveals 7-year relationship but keeps girlfriend`s identity secret When probed about marriage plans, the actor offered a hint of possibility, saying, "Maybe"

Sooraj Pancholi, the Bollywood actor whose journey in the film industry has seen its share of ups and downs, recently opened up in an exclusive interview with the Times of India. Pancholi, the son of renowned actors Zarina Wahab and Aditya Pancholi, made his debut in the world of cinema with the romantic action film Hero. However, his career was marred by controversy when he became embroiled in a legal battle concerning the tragic suicide of actress Jiah Khan, with whom he had been in a relationship. Khan's suicide note alluded to their troubled relationship as a contributing factor to her untimely death.

After a tumultuous ten-year legal struggle, in April 2023, a special CBI Court acquitted Pancholi due to a lack of substantial evidence. This legal victory appears to have allowed the actor to move forward with his life, as he recently shared in his candid interview.

In the interview, Sooraj Pancholi shed light on his current relationship, one that has spanned seven years. He emphasized the depth of this connection, saying, "I think my relationship with Jiah was probably the shortest relationship I have had. After that, I have been in one relationship and it’s been about seven years now, and it is beautiful. There’s nothing in the world that can match up to the feeling of being in love, being taken care of, and doing the same for the other person. For me, this relationship it’s very personal because many have judged me unfairly as a bad lover or partner, but only those close to me know how I am. The general perception is misconstrued."

While Pancholi chose not to disclose his girlfriend's identity, he explained, "She is not an actress and hence, I wouldn’t want to divulge her identity. Besides, I prefer to keep my relationship private because so much about me is out there already."

When probed about marriage plans, the actor offered a hint of possibility, saying, "Maybe, in a few years."

Sooraj Pancholi emphasized that, for him, success has taken on a unique definition. He shared, "People chase money or fame as a mark of their success; however, freedom has been the biggest success in my life. I didn’t have that as a 20-year-old boy. Now that I have found it, I truly understand the value of freedom. It’s a relief that my past no longer haunts me."