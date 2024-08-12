Pakistani singer Haniya Aslam passed away on Sunday night. She was well known for her Coke Studio songs. Swanand Kirkire shared his last chat with her paying her a tribute

Haniya Aslam

Listen to this article Pakistani singer Haniya Aslam dies at 39, Swanand Kirkire shares last chat with her x 00:00

Popular Pakistani singer Haniya Aslam, known for her Coke Studio hits 'Laili Jaan', 'Bibi Sanam', 'Paimona', and 'Chup', has died. She was 39 when she breathed her last on Sunday night due to cardiac arrest. Her cousin and musical collaborator Zeb Bangash confirmed on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bangash paid tribute to Haniya by sharing pictures of her late cousin on Instagram. She captioned the post, 'Hanini', confirming Aslam's death on Sunday.

Local media reports said Aslam died of cardiac arrest and was in her late 30s.

Fans and well-wishers mourned the singer's death on social media.

One user commented, "What!? This is a shock.", another said, "I am so so sorry to hear this!", "Stunned and saddened beyond belief".

Indian lyricist and playback singer Swanand Kirkire who shared a close bond with Aslam took to Instagram to remember her along with a screenshot of their last conversation on WhatsApp.

He wrote, "My dearest Haniya Aslam @citrushaniya is no more. She suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away peacefully last night. We shared a special bond when we collaborated on @dewarists 2. “ kaho kya khayal hai “ I'm sharing my last conversation with her, which took place just a few days ago. We have an unfinished album that we were working on together. @zebbangash, sending you and your family a big hug. May God give you the strength to cope with this loss. Haniya, we will see you on the other side. Until then, your sweet voice and melodious guitar riffs will continue to play in our ears, reminding us of the terrible loss of losing you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire)

Indian musical artist Anirudh Varma wrote, "I'm so sorry to hear about this. May her soul rest in peace. Her music will be celebrated forever."

Indo-Pakistani duo comprised of Rup Magon and Qurram Hussain, known by their band "JoSH the Band" shared a story with the Aslam's picture captioning it, "Today, our music fraternity lost an incredible artist and soul. You will never be forgotten Haniya. R.I.P."

Pakistani cricketer Syeda Nain Fatima Abidi wrote, "Aas wohi dil mai leye, iss aarzoo mai hum jiyen, tera haath thaam k, lo ham bhi chal diye¿ Rest in peace."

Lyricist-singer Swanand Kirkire wrote on X, "My dear friend Haniya Aslam ( from Zeb and Haniya ) has left us. She had a cardiac arrest. Rest in peace dear Haniya."

Aslam, who was one of the popular singers in the Pakistani music industry over the years, began her career in 2007 after forming a band "Zeb-Haniya" alongside Bangash. They worked together on several hits before she moved away to Canada in 2014 to study further.

Aslam and Bangash have worked on several compositions for Coke Studio Pakistan a Some of her other songs include 'Tann Dolay', 'Dosti', 'Dil Pagla', 'Ahaan' and 'Seh Na Sakay' to name a few.

(with inputs from PTI)