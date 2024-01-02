A WhatsApp chat between social media sensation Orry and actress Palak Tiwari has gone viral on social media. In the chat, Orry is seen rejecting Palak's apology

Palak Tiwari and Orry. Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article Palak Tiwari and Orry's 3 am WhatsApp chat goes viral, latter shows middle finger to her apology x 00:00

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is a social media sensation. He came under the spotlight after he was seen hanging out with several film personalities and posting pictures with them. Soon he became a paparazzi favourite with netizens taking a keen interest in his life. Now, a WhatsApp chat between Orry and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has gone viral. The contents of the chat have netizens left wondering if everything is okay between the two.

In the leaked WhatsApp chat, Palak is seen texting Orry for the first time to apologise to him. However, it does not go well. "Orry, Palak here. If it’s an apology you want,” Palak messaged. Orry instantly sent a middle finger emoji to her. Palak then wrote, "Out of respect for Sara. I’m saying it.” Orry replied, “No, babe, I’m sorry. Either you apologize out of self-respect. Cause you don’t know how to talk.” Palak’s next message to the social media sensation read, “I’ve said my apology.”

While the context behind Palak Tiwari and Orry's fight is not known, netizens feel that the 'Sara' referred to in the text is actress Sara Ali Khan. The chat screenshot had surfaced on Reddit. A user trying to figure out the matter, commented, "So it looks like he and Palak Tiwari had a tiff; Orry told Sara Ali Khan that Palak needs to apologize. Sara tried to play peacemaker, and Palak decided to apologize for the sake of Sara.”

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari is rumoured to be dating Ibrahim Ali Khan, the younger brother of Sara Ali Khan. Last year, the brother-sister duo is rumoured to have vacationed in Goa along with Palak.

On New Year's Eve, Palak and Ibrahim were once again spotted together in the backseat of a car as they exited from a party. The two hid from the paparazzi and were not keen on getting photographed. Palak who made her acting debut last year with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had earlier dismissed dating rumours. "We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It’s just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn’t just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that’s it. We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That’s all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that’s all,” she said.