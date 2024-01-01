Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted with Palak Tiwari on New Year's eve. They were seen avoiding the paparazzi

Ibrahim and Palak Tiwari (Pics/Yogen Shah)

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is an upcoming actor whose debut fans have looking forward to. However, well before his debut, he became a social media sensation with a spotlight on his personal life. He has time and again been spotted with actor Palak Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari. On New Year's Eve, the duo was spotted together and were seen avoiding contact with the paparazzi.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Ibrahim and Palak were spotted together sitting in the backseat of a car. The paparazzi surrounded their car. While Ibrahim covered his face with his hand, Palak looked down and avoided eye contact with the cameras around them. The clip shows the couple seated inside a blue luxury car accompanied by their driver and a close friend.

This is not the first time that the rumoured couple have been spotted together. Previously, the two have been spotted together at parties, concerts, and eateries. However, Palak has denied being a in relationship with Ibrahim. Back in 2022, when the duo was first spotted together, Palak had hidden her face causing the video to go viral. Talking about the incident to Siddharth Kannan, Palak revealed that she sometimes hides her face because of her mother, actress Shweta Tiwari, and not for any other reason.

In the last episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, actor Saif Ali Khan was asked if he had any criteria for women approaching his eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Responding to it, the Adipurush actor said that she should be single. “My criteria doesn’t matter. Nobody is listening. Even though he does ask for some advice. Single, I’d say. The lady should be single,” the actor revealed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Palak Tiwari made her acting debut in the Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' in 2023. Ibrahim Ali Khan was the assistant dircetor on Karan Johar's film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'. He has wrapped the shoot of his debut film with Dharma Productions which reportedly also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.