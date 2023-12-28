Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan share insider details as Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore appear on Koffee With Karan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor reveals the first time she met hubby Saif he was sitting on top of a vanity van in Ladakh x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Kareena Kapoor appeared on Koffee With Karan via video to talk about Saif and Sharmila Sara Ali Khan opened up about her unique bond with grandmother Sharmila Tagore Soha also spoke about her bond with brother Saif and mother Sharmila

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor fell in love while working on the film Tashan, and got married subsequently. The actors are parents to two beautiful boys - Taimur and Jeh. Saif Ali Khan and his mother, Sharmila Tagore, appeared on episode 10 of Koffee With Karan season 8, where a lot about their personal lives were revealed. Kareena appeared in a pre-recorded video and shared insider details about her endearing relationship with Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Sara Ali Khan, although not physically present on the show, shared heartfelt messages that were shown to Saif and Sharmila during the episode. The family's close-knit bond is evident and reflects the special connection they all share.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kareena reveals how shet met Saif

In her bit, Kareena gushed, "Saif is my whole being, my universe. He is my Saif." She also revealed how they met for the first time. "My favorite memory will always be the first time I met Saif. We were shooting in Ladakh, and he was sitting shirtless on top of the vanity van. I looked up and said, who is this? They said that's Saif."

"Getting some sun," Saif added on the show.

Kareena also talked about her bond with mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore. "I've called her amma from the time I met Saifu because I feel that genuine connection with her. She’s so warm and caring. She looks at me like a daughter," she said.

Soha, Sara talk about Saif and Sharmila

Drawing parallels with her legendary mother, Soha Ali Khan expressed, "Wonderful to see how much I’m becoming my mother." Soha even called Saif, “charming, irreverent and just unique.” She also said, "I feel special to be Amma’s daughter and bhai’s sister."

Sara Ali Khan opened up about her unique bond with her grandmother Sharmila Tagore. "She is my only grandparent and a huge support system. She’s a modern woman in a traditional attire."

Sara also appreciated Saif and declared him to be the coolest dad out there. She shared, "He's a great father, friend, philosopher, and guide. He’s a cool dad to all of us. He’s a wholesome person. Whether it’s cooking, guitar classes, or spending quality time with his kids, there’s a lot to his life apart from just being a brilliant actor, which he is; there is a lot to his life. He’s is very inspiring."

The episode is now available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar, offering viewers a glimpse into the cherished moments and beautiful relationships that define this celebrity Kapoor-Khan family.