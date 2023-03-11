Palak Tiwari on her 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' co-star Salman Khan: He is like a father on the film’s set

Initially nervous about working with Salman on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Palak says superstar’s nurturing ways put her at ease

Palak, Tiwari and Salman Khan

The set of one’s debut film can evoke mixed feelings. While there is the joy of facing the camera for the first time, a sense of nervousness creeps in too. Fortunately, Palak Tiwari felt at home on the set of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The idea of shooting with Salman Khan may have been daunting initially, but she says the superstar created a healthy environment to “nurture” the artistes. “He is one of the pillars of Bollywood. I assumed that being on the same set with him would be daunting, and that I would be nervous all the time. But he is like a father on the set,” she states.

Palak, who is the daughter of television actor Shweta Tiwari, says Khan made sure that the cast — including Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, and Shehnaaz Gill — had meals together on time. “He ensured that we are well-fed, and that we also follow our diet,” she laughs.

The Eid release went on floors in May 2022. Palak says that her actor-mother was at ease about her Hindi film debut, knowing that she was “in the right hands.” “She would never call me when I was shooting because she knew I would be taken care of. Salman is almost omnipresent on the set. He knows everything that’s happening.” Farhad Samji’s directorial venture is a remake of the 2014 Tamil movie, Veeram.