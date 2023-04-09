Palak Tiwari's once in a lifetime experience

Khan’s songs usually go on to become chartbusters, with the choreography being designed such that the masses can follow suit. Was she nervous to be part of such a film? “No. Salman sir’s songs are notoriously known for being chill and fun

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari was often wowed by song and dance sequences in cinema. But, not even in her wildest dreams did she imagine that so early on in her career, she would bag the chance to shake a leg with Salman Khan. With Yentamma in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiwari’s dream was fulfilled. “The experience was larger than life. Wherever I looked, there were dancers. We were in Hyderabad and it was being shot on a grand scale. Whenever Salman sir would arrive, there would be pin-drop silence, because people would be busy staring at him in awe. The silence would be followed by cheer and so much affection for him,” says Tiwari.

A still from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Khan’s songs usually go on to become chartbusters, with the choreography being designed such that the masses can follow suit. Was she nervous to be part of such a film? “No. Salman sir’s songs are notoriously known for being chill and fun. The reason why his songs have been smashing hits is because you can conspicuously tell that he is having a blast in it. When a person listens to the song, or dances to it, they can dance without inhibitions. Sir’s vibe is fun. Shooting a song with him is truly a once in a lifetime experience,” she says of the song that was choreographed by Jani Master.

