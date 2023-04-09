Breaking News
Mumbai: Housewife cries foul over IT notice
Mumbai: Woman dials ‘hospital’ number, loses Rs 1.92 lakh
What if Thane station had a helipad?
Mumbai: MNS leader threatens excise officer, arrested in Vasai
Mumbai: Andheri, Bandra and Grant Road log highest Covid-19 cases
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Palak Tiwaris once in a lifetime experience

Palak Tiwari's once in a lifetime experience

Updated on: 09 April,2023 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Khan’s songs usually go on to become chartbusters, with the choreography being designed such that the masses can follow suit. Was she nervous to be part of such a film? “No. Salman sir’s songs are notoriously known for being chill and fun

Palak Tiwari's once in a lifetime experience

Palak Tiwari


Palak Tiwari was often wowed by song and dance sequences in cinema. But, not even in her wildest dreams did she imagine that so early on in her career, she would bag the chance to shake a leg with Salman Khan. With Yentamma in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiwari’s dream was fulfilled. “The experience was larger than life. Wherever I looked, there were dancers. We were in Hyderabad and it was being shot on a grand scale. Whenever Salman sir would arrive, there would be pin-drop silence, because people would be busy staring at him in awe. The silence would be followed by cheer and so much affection for him,” says Tiwari. 


A still from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki JaanA still from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan



Khan’s songs usually go on to become chartbusters, with the choreography being designed such that the masses can follow suit. Was she nervous to be part of such a film? “No. Salman sir’s songs are notoriously known for being chill and fun. The reason why his songs have been smashing hits is because you can conspicuously tell that he is having a blast in it. When a person listens to the song, or dances to it, they can dance without inhibitions. Sir’s vibe is fun. Shooting a song with him is truly a once in a lifetime experience,” she says of the song that was choreographed by Jani Master.


Also Read: Watch exclusive video! Sukhbir: Salman Khan has written the lyrics of an upcoming song from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

 

Palak Tiwari Salman Khan Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK