Palak Tiwari says Aryan Khan is 'exactly how he seems': He is always on his own at parties

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her big screen debut with Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film is set to hit the theatres on April 21. Palak first made headlines with her appearance in the 'Bijlee Bijlee' music video alongside musician Harrdy Sandhu. She was also in the news for her rumoured relationship with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Recently, she opened up about her equation with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Palak and Aryan have been spotted together at parties in the city by the paparazzo. In an interview with Siddharth Kannna, she was asked about her equation with Aryan and about his perception in the media as someone who rarely smiles.

"He’s exactly how he seems. He’ll say a few words and he’ll make an impactful statement, leave and go back into the crowd. He’s very like that. He’s a very sweet guy, very nice, and quite a good guy. He’s always on his own at parties. He’s sweet like if you want to talk to him, he’ll speak to you and all but he’s more like a quiet kinda guy," Palak shared.

Earlier, Palak had made news when she covered her face when she got clicked with Ibrahim Ali Kha in a car. Talking about that she had earlier clarified that she and Ibrahim Ali Khan were out with a group of friends, and that she was only trying to hide from her mother Shweta Tiwari as she had lied to her about her whereabouts. She said the relationship rumours were false.

Recently at the trailer launch of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', Salman indirectly hinted at Palak's relationship status. When the host of the show was introducing actors to the stage, he almost fell from the edge of the stage while naming Palak. When someone cracked a joke about falling for Palak, Salman said, “Woh already gir chuki hai (She has already fallen).” However, it was not clear about whom Salman was referring.