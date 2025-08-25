Actress-producer Pallavi Joshi opened up about the challenges faced during the making of The Bengal Files. She shared that the team was denied permission to shoot in West Bengal, due to which most of the outdoor portions were recreated on sets in Mumbai.

Actress-producer Pallavi Joshi , who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film The Bengal Files, has spoken up on the challenges that she and her husband, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the director of the film faced while mounting the project. The actress-producer spoke with IANS recently at her residence in the Andheri area of Mumbai during the promotional run of her film.

The actress-producer spoke with IANS recently at her residence in the Andheri area of Mumbai during the promotional run of her film.

She told IANS, “The biggest hurdle that we faced was that we realised we couldn't shoot in West Bengal and if you're talking about ‘The Bengal Files’, at least a portion of it has to be shot in the state but then we realised that we will not be given permission, we were denied permissions. So, we had to put up a set in Bombay and most of this film has outdoor locations."

The production costs surged given Mumbai’s Jive with the economy, real estate and expenses.

She further mentioned, “So, we had to put a huge outdoor set. We had to put roads and we had to put buildings depicting the town of Noakhali”.

“It was an art direction nightmare and at the same time, we also knew that there were going to be several extensions in the VFX as well”, she added.

‘The Bengal Files’ is based on the Direct Action Day, and is touted to bring events from one of the darkest chapters of modern India to light.

‘The Bengal Files’ stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar. The film is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

Presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha, The film is a worldwide release by Zee Studios, and will arrive in theatres on September 5, 2025.

