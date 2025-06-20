Breaking News
Updated on: 20 June,2025 08:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Taking centre stage in Panchayat 4, Sunita Rajwar recalls being dissatisfied with her character arc in the third season and confiding in co-star Neena Gupta, who made her understand

The cast of Panchayat, led by Jitendra Kumar (in purple)

The spotlight is on Sunita Rajwar’s Kranti Devi in the fourth season of Panchayat, and the actor is relishing every bit of it. It feels sweeter considering she was dissatisfied by her character arc in the previous instalment of the comedy that also stars Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and Jitendra Kumar, among others. “In the third season, I wasn’t much involved in the series. So, I was low. But this time, all the scenes are interactive. When you have a good team of actors, you enjoy playing the part,” she smiles. 

In the Prime Video series’ upcoming season, Rajwar and Gupta play bitter rivals vying to win the upcoming elections. But off-screen, the two enjoy a bond of trust and respect. Rajwar reveals she had shared her last season’s displeasure with Gupta, who helped her overcome the feeling. “I was feeling awkward and reacting a lot [to the disappointment]. She made me understand things better,” she recalls, adding that her co-star is her go-to person for career and life advice. “If I go haywire, she is always there to guide me.”


Recently, Gupta told mid-day that she enjoys a beautiful working relationship with Rajwar (Today I’m wearing a saree, tomorrow I’ll wear shorts, June 14). Rajwar’s fondness for her is evident as she expresses her admiration for the senior actor’s grounded nature. “She doesn’t have an ego. If she suggests something and I have a different opinion, she will listen to my point of view. I learn so much by observing how she handles herself.”

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

